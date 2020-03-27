|
Gertrud (Trudy) Hildegard Aylikci
Fort Collins - Gertrud (Trudy) Hildegard Aylikci, of Fort Collins, passed away peacefully at the age of 94, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Trudy was born in Zurich, Switzerland and lived a life worthy of a best-selling novel. Towards the end of WWII, she met her husband, Veli, in Zurich. Together they lived in 3 countries, 4 states, and raised 3 children. Trudy worked as a travel agent and followed her wanderlust to all corners of the world. She lived every year of life to its fullest and was more spirited in her last years than most of us can ever hope to be. Much of her spirit came alive when she was surrounded by animals; she stole the heart of every animal she met.
Trudy was preceded in death by her husband, Veli, and dog, Daisy. She is survived by her son, Bill, two daughters and their spouses Leyla and Grant Jacobs, Ayla and Greg Kuchta, four grandchildren, and her dog, Millie.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to The , 970.472.9798, https://www.alz.org/co, or The Larimer Humane Society, 970.226.3647, https://www.larimerhumane.org/.
Given the current health crisis, a non-traditional celebration of life will be held. Please contact a member of the family if you wish to share in the memorial.
