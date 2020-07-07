Gladys Pauline Schimpf
Windsor - Gladys Pauline Schimpf, long time Windsor, Colorado resident, passed away Tuesday June 30th.
Gladys was born in Windsor, Colorado to Henry and Mary Eichhorn Pope Schimpf on May 12th, 1934. During high school, and after, Gladys worked at S&H Grocery located at 426 Main Street in Windsor, eventually purchasing the business and running it until she closed it in 1977 and retired. The store was well known for its meat counter and especially for the German sausage.
Gladys loved gardening, reading and family. Professing no love for the kitchen, she was well regarded for her cooking, making her indispensable and the hub of the many family reunions she enjoyed through her life.
Gladys is survived by nephews Ken and Esther Schimpf of New York City, Tom and Lynda Murry of Palm Beach, FL Gary and Kathy Pope of Fort Lupton, Mark and Diane Pope of Fenton, MI, and Hal and Geri Connelly of Bluffton, SC. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Raymond and Grace Pope, Dale and Jean Schimpf, sisters Esther and Bob Connelly and Delores Schimpf.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gladys's memory to Windsor Art & Heritage Center care of Town of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture or the American Heart Association
.