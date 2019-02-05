|
Glenn Eddie Gill
Dallas, TX - A gratitude-filled life ended well before he hoped it would, but Glenn Eddie Gill is now in the company of a God who filled his life with joy, happiness, a special purpose, and more family and friends than a person could hope for.
Glenn (known as G.E. to those closest to him) was born April 24, 1959 in Fairbanks, Alaska a few weeks before it officially became a state. He is the only child of Paul Gill and Glenda Fox Gill, originally from Hays, Kansas and Mannington, West Virginia.
After an enjoyable, adventurous and circuitous upbringing, he landed at The University of Texas at Austin where he graduated in 1982.
From there he embarked on an advertising career that landed him in New York, Chicago and Dallas. He worked at big agencies, small agencies, public ones and private ones. What he liked most were the small, private ones that he could help grow. What he loved most was freelancing for a wide and varied menagerie of clients. He was an adjunct professor at UT Austin and UNT Denton.
He had a handful of hobbies but nothing was more near and dear to him than traveling far and wide. He'd been to nearly 50 countries and favored third world countries with favorable exchange rates. Glenn's favorite destinations were islands: Mauritius, the Maldives, Tahiti, the Azores, Seychelles and Iceland. His favorite cities were Hong Kong and Chicago. He'd been to 49 states, with Alabama being the remaining unvisited state.
God revealed a special purpose to Glenn in 2008 by making him a warrior for recovery for those struggling with alcoholism and drug addiction. If anyone wanted to work to overcome their malady, would stick with that work and liked to laugh, he had time for them. Glenn sponsored men and women, for whom he would walk through fire, fall on a sword or eat glass to help. And they often repaid the favor.
He is survived by his parents, Paul and Glenda Gill of Fort Collins, Colorado, as well as dozens of cousins on both the Gill side and Hayes family side, who adopted his Mother as a teen.
Although an only child, he felt blessed that it allowed him to pick his sisters and brothers. And gratefully, he had many.
Glenn passed away on January 24, 2019 and a memorial service is planned in Dallas, Texas on February 16, 2019.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019