Fort Collins - Glennys Yvonne (Jerri) Thyfault, formerly of Fort Collins, died Saturday, March 23 in Thornton, Colorado. She was 87 years old. Born in Stockton, Kansas to Anna Mae and Jess Jarrett, Jerri and husband Leo had a fearless and adventurous spirit that called them to Colorado shortly after their marriage in 1949. Together, Leo and Jerri raised seven children in Fort Collins where Jerri gave all the love she had—every day—to her seven children. In 1974, Leo and Jerri moved to Crystal Lakes where they enjoyed the beauty of the home that Leo and his brothers built and Leo, Jerri, and children lived in for over 30 years. Jerri made sure that beautiful home was always warm and welcoming to anyone crossing its threshold with open arms, no judgement, love unbound, and food like most had never seen. It seemed to fall from the heavens like manna. We will miss her unbiased and welcoming arms for the rest of our lives. Jerri was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Leo, and beloved daughter Margaret, and recently, beloved grandson Joseph. She leaves behind six children, 14 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A Private Interment will be held at Chapel in the Pines, Red Feather Lakes, Colorado at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Glennys's name to: St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 101 N. Howes St., Fort Collins, CO 80521. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019