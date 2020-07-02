Gordon Henry Kyser Jr



Gordon Henry Kyser Jr. passed away on February 14, 2020, age 77, in Loveland, CO. Hank was born August 29, 1942, in Mobile, Alabama to Gordon Henry Kyser Sr. & Grace Helen Kyser (Strength). He left this world holding the hand of the love of his life and wife of 49 years Jean Ann Kyser (Harrison) of Lansing, Michigan.



Hank was a wonderful dad who will be deeply missed by his three children, Sandra Ann Jacobs, Gordon Douglas Kyser, and Daniel Harrison Kyser. He has five grandchildren Klara Morrissen, Harison Harper, and Jackson Eugene Jacobs & Jefferson Henry and Sawyer Ann Kyser. Captain Kyser had a passion for all things aviation since childhood and he traveled the world as a commercial pilot for over 35 years. Hank's devotion as a husband, father, and friend was without comparison and he will be forever missed and never forgotten.









