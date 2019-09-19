Services
Allnutt Funeral Service-Estes Park
1302 Graves Avenue
Estes Park, CO 80517
970-586-3101
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
At Gordon Pedersen's Home
2031 Mall Rd
1934 - 2019
Gordon Pedersen passed away September 14, 2019 at his home, looking at Lake Estes and Longs Peak surrounded by his family after battling cancer. There will be a private funeral at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens. A happy, casual celebration of his life will be held at his home on 2031 Mall Rd, Saturday Oct 5 from 1 until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Church or The Estes Park Volunteer Fire Department in his honor, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park 80517, they helped him on numerous occasions! See www.allnuttestespark.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
