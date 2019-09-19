|
Gordon Pedersen passed away September 14, 2019 at his home, looking at Lake Estes and Longs Peak surrounded by his family after battling cancer. There will be a private funeral at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens. A happy, casual celebration of his life will be held at his home on 2031 Mall Rd, Saturday Oct 5 from 1 until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Church or The Estes Park Volunteer Fire Department in his honor, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park 80517, they helped him on numerous occasions! See www.allnuttestespark.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019