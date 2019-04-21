|
Grace Ann Fudge
Fort Collins - Grace Ann (Cappucci) Fudge died on April 16, 2019 in Fort Collins, CO.
Grace was born on November 5, 1929 in Elmira, NY to Gioachino Cappucci and Catherine Ferraro Cappucci. She graduated from Southside High School in 1948 and was employed as a telephone operator. She married Richard Fudge on November 25, 1954 and they moved to San Diego, where he was stationed in the Navy. Grace moved back to Elmira to be with family while pregnant with her daughter, Patricia. In 1956, the family moved to Rochester, NY and two sons, James and John were born over the next two years, and a bonus son, Robert 10 years later. The family moved to Fort Collins in 1970.
Grace was most passionate about her church, St. Joseph Catholic Parish, where she volunteered in a variety of ways. Her second passion was playing bridge, and she took pride in bringing home all the quarters from her Tuesday bridge outings.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 1999; by both parents; and by her sisters, Loretta and Mary. She is survived by daughter, Patricia Friehauf (Shayne), and sons James (Donna Hamilton), John (Patti), and Robert (Sylvia Newman.) She is also survived by her sister, Angelina Wilson, her brother, John Cappucci and her three grandsons, Michael Fudge, Connor Fudge, and Jacob Friehauf and great-granddaughter, Ellie Fudge.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive St., Fort Collins 80524. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019