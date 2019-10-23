|
Grant S. Lee
Fort Collins - October 2019 marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of Professor Grant Suk Koo Lee, October 11, 2018. He was embraced by his wife of 61 years and their three children at his bedside. Dr. Lee was born in Jeonju, South Korea. He married Grace Jung Kee Choi in 1957. Three children followed - two daughters, Yvonne and Kathy born in Korea, and one son, Larry born in Princeton, New Jersey.
Dr. Lee moved from Korea to Houston, Texas in 1960 to pursue a B.A. from the University of Houston and continued his studies to receive a Th.M from Princeton Theological Seminary. At Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he earned his Doctor of Philosophy with a specialization in Eastern Religion. In 1967 he joined the faculty of the Department of Philosophy at Colorado State University where he taught for 42 years, retiring in 2009. Teaching was Grant's passion and his students were the beneficiaries of his extensive knowledge in Eastern Religion and Philosophy. Over the many years he taught he provided counsel and support to the aspiring students who needed a wise and patient ear. Although he served as a principal advisor to philosophy students, he is also well remembered by many non-majors and graduate students who found their way into his classroom and office. He was known to be an especially effective mentor to many individuals from varying walks of life; the Lee home was a welcoming site to international and local students alike.
Ever the family man, his wife and children and grandchildren were always the most important priorities in his life. He is survived by his wife, his children and their spouses, and five grandchildren. We were very fortunate to have a husband, father and grandfather with great wisdom and loving support. He is dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends. He was interred after a private service at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019