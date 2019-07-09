|
Gregory Hess
- - Gregory Hess, age 56, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home in Glendive after a short battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place and no local services are planned at this time. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Greg was born on January 2, 1963 in Urbana, Illinois, a son of Larry and Judith (Talbert) Hess. He was raised and educated in Urbana, graduating high school in 1981. Following his high school education he moved to Fort Collins, Colorado where he received his training in law enforcement. He owned and operated his own security company for seven years before becoming a Larimer County Sheriff's Deputy for four years. While in Fort Collins he married Jana Sattler in June of 2000 and they were together for eighteen years. He later worked on flipping houses and other jobs before moving to Glendive in 2016 where he worked for Maxway Freight until his health forced him to quit.
Greg enjoyed hunting and fishing, shooting, and being outdoors.
Greg is survived by his parents, Larry and Judi of Laguna Vista, Texas; one brother, Brad (Dr. Carrie Klabunde) Hess of Rockville, Maryland; and his ex-wife, Jana Hess of Glendive.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 9 to July 10, 2019