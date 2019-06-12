|
Gretchen G. Wheeler
Ft. Collins - Gretchen Wheeler died June 4, 2019, in Ft. Collins after battling several health issues. She was 67. Gretchen grew up in Greeley and had lived in Ft. Collins since moving there with her son in 1975.
Gretchen was born Aug. 24, 1951, in Scottsbluff, NE, to Ed and Jean Fritzler and moved with her family to the Greeley area as a small child. She attended Mapleton and Jackson elementary schools, Heath and John Evans junior high, and graduated in 1969 from Greeley West High School. She studied business at CSU and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.
In 1970, Gretchen married Dan Wheeler and the couple settled near Greeley after Dan Wheeler completed his degree at the University of Colorado in Boulder. In 1971, the couple had a son, Jason Daniel; he died in 1994.
Dan and Gretchen were divorced and Gretchen later married Bill Wailes of Ft. Collins. They shared parenting of three daughters from Mr. Wailes' previous marriage, Heather, Heidi and Hollie as well as Jason. The Wailes eventually divorced.
Gretchen had invested in residential properties in Larimer County and managed rentals in Ft. Collins. She enjoyed her many friends, served on the GWHS reunion committee for her class and was active in her community. Her leisure activities included golfing, biking, gardening and caring for her new puppy, Chl?e.
She is survived by a sister, Marilyn Fritzler, Ph.D., Topeka, KS, and a sister-in-law, Kendra M. Fritzler, Greeley. Her first husband, Dan Wheeler, Greeley, also survives, as do cousins in Greeley, Windsor, Denver and California.
She was proceeded in death by her son, Jason, both parents and a brother, Rick Fritzler. Bill Wailes also preceded her in death.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Gretchen's life and share their stories of love and friendship at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 , at the Clearwater Church, 2700 S. Lemay St., in Ft. Collins. A light buffet in the Gallery will follow the informal service.
Gretchen Wheeler designated that her remains go to Science Care for medical research. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of her favorite charities: National Alliance for Mental Health, www.nami.org
}());
or a local charity of choice.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 12 to June 16, 2019