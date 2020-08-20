Gretchen White Bartree



Oklahoma City - Gretchen White Bartee of Oklahoma City passed peacefully Aug 13, 2020. Her family and friends were with her, present in all forms, to support her through this transition. Gretchen is the daughter of Albert Wynkoop White and Hattie Stoskopf White, and sister of Katrina. She grew up in Miami, OK and graduated in 1961 from Miami High School. She attended Cottey College, Baker University, and received her degrees from Central State College in Edmond, OK. She taught English for many years in OKC Public Schools. Gretchen was a member of Mayflower Congregational Church. A friend of Bill W, Gretchen found purpose in supporting others in their journey. She had a great sense of humor, was outspoken, and not one to mince words. She loved spending time with family and friends and made a point to support causes important to her. Gretchen married Mark Perkins in 1971. Their son John Michael was born in 1974. After their divorce, Gretchen and Russell Bartee were married in 1978 and daughter Sarah Katrina was born in 1979. John's family, with wife Micah and daughters Caroline and Claire, live in Broken Arrow, OK. Sarah's family, with husband Ryan Hayward and their son Ian and daughter Laura, live in OKC. Close family are sister Katrina White Graydon and husband Bruce of Fort Collins, CO. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future. At present, family will have a private gathering to honor her life. We grieve with all who cannot be together during this heartbreaking pandemic. You may well honor Gretchen by voting for Biden/Harris.









