Guy Donald Haggard
Fort Collins - Guy Donald Haggard, 93 years young of Fort Collins, Colorado passed peacefully on October 17, 2019. Guy was born August 29, 1926 in Williamson, West Virginia. He married the love of his life Cherie Kreger on March 17, 1951. Guy proudly served his country from 1944-1946 in the US Army in the Pacific theatre. After receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Albion College, Michigan Guy began a long successful career in agricultural sales mainly with Dow Chemical Company. In 1966 this career brought him and his family to Fort Collins. His territory included a large portion of the western states where he helped many farmers and ranchers. He established many lasting relationships especially in Wyoming for which he had a special love affair. Guy is survived by his wife Cherie, daughters Pam Kaufman (Alan), Diana Lujan (Robert) of Fort Collins and Marc Haggard (Tamara) of Grand Junction. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Guy's name to the , to help aid in further support and research.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019