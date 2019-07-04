|
Guy E. McIntosh Jr.
Loveland - It is with great sadness that Guy E McIntosh Jr of Loveland has passed away on June 30, 2019, in Loveland, CO, at the age of 91 years.
Longtime resident of Pierce. CO. and East Rochester NY.
Guy will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Gladys, sons Rick, Skip, Scott and Michael, daughter Jane, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by Bettylou McIntosh, (daughter), Terry Inguagiato,, and Jordan McIntosh (Grandchildren) ,stepson Bruce Heseltine, his sister Shirley and brother Elmer, parent Guy Sr. and Frances Jane McIntosh.
A Celebration of Guys life will begin with a Rosary at 10:30 am, 11:00 am service and a reception to follow at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church- 1250 7th St, Windsor, CO. Followed by a 2:00 PM burial at Lakeview cemetery in Windsor, Friday, July 12th.
In lieu of flowers a donation to Colorado Parks and Wildlife would be appreciated
