Services
Our Lady of the Valley
1250 7th St
Windsor, CO 80550
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
1250 7th St
Windsor, CO
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
1250 7th St
Windsor, CO
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Windsor, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy McIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy E. McIntosh Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy E. McIntosh Jr. Obituary
Guy E. McIntosh Jr.

Loveland - It is with great sadness that Guy E McIntosh Jr of Loveland has passed away on June 30, 2019, in Loveland, CO, at the age of 91 years.

Longtime resident of Pierce. CO. and East Rochester NY.

Guy will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Gladys, sons Rick, Skip, Scott and Michael, daughter Jane, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by Bettylou McIntosh, (daughter), Terry Inguagiato,, and Jordan McIntosh (Grandchildren) ,stepson Bruce Heseltine, his sister Shirley and brother Elmer, parent Guy Sr. and Frances Jane McIntosh.

A Celebration of Guys life will begin with a Rosary at 10:30 am, 11:00 am service and a reception to follow at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church- 1250 7th St, Windsor, CO. Followed by a 2:00 PM burial at Lakeview cemetery in Windsor, Friday, July 12th.

In lieu of flowers a donation to Colorado Parks and Wildlife would be appreciated

cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Donate.aspx

Online condolences may be made at

www.marksfuneralservice.com
Published in The Coloradoan from July 4 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.