Gwen B. Squire Kotsiopulos
Fort Collins - Gwendolyn Batemen Squire Kotsiopulos passed away at The Suites, Fort Collins on Wed. July 17th. She is survived by her children, Dale of Fort Collins, Karen (Jon) Sorensen of Roseville, CA and Kenneth of Rocklin, CA, four grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Stepchildren are Pete (Jane) Kotsiopulos of Kearney, Neb. and Antigone Kotsiopulos (Jerry Culp) of Fort Collins. Gwen was born of pioneer heritage on August 10, 1926 in Alpine, Utah to Frank Oscar and Erma Martin Bateman. She graduated from high school in American Fork, Utah and continued her education at BYU, Provo.
Gwen married Phil Squire on Sept. 4, 1946. They lived in Provo, UT, Madison, WI, Berkeley, CA and Uppsala, Sweden before moving to Fort Collins in 1967 where Phil was Chairman of the Department of Biochemistry at CSU. He died Dec. 20, 1987. In 1998 she married a very dear companion, George Kotsiopulos. They enjoyed their golden years traveling and dividing their time between homes in Arizona and Colorado. Gwen loved her family and her church. Her passions were for gardening, ballroom dancing and watercolor painting.
Funeral services will be held at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 West Drake Road at 2:00 pm on Sat. July 20th with interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 19 to July 21, 2019