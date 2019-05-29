|
Hal Schraeder
Livermore - Hal Schraeder, 78, of Livermore, CO passed in peace on May 21st, 2019 at home with loved ones around him. He is now resting in the arms of his Lord. Has was born on Oct. 27th, 1940 to Sam and Katherine Schraeder in Windsor, CO. He graduated from CSU in 1961 and proceeded to a long, fulfilling career of service in the United States Air Force. In 1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Herbel who remained by his side more than 58 years later, until their Lord called him home. Hal was a loving father and playmate to Lonny Schraeder and Christine Schraeder. He is survived by his wife, Carol; Brother Wes Schraeder (Kathy) of Redding, CA, son Lonny (Missy), daughter Christine (Kari Stauffer); grandchildren Adam (Sarah), Kate (Brett Lee), Sarah, and Molly; great-grandchildren Griffin, Madelyn, and Avery. Hal was preceded in death by both of his parents and two brothers, Kenneth Schraeder and Tommy Schraeder.
A celebration of Hal's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29th, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E Stuart St, Fort Collins, CO 80525.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Hal Schraeder to Marks Funeral Service, 9293 Eastman Park Dr, Windsor, CO 80550.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 29 to June 2, 2019