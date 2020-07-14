1/1
Harleen M. Alexander
Harleen M. Alexander

Fort Collins - Harleen Alexander, 79, of Fort Collins passed away on July 9, 2020 after an extended illness. Harleen was born in Laramie, WY on Feb. 5, 1941 to Joseph and Madge McQuain. She graduated from Cache La Poudre High School where she met her future husband, Lonny Alexander. After high school she attended Pueblo Jr. College. She and Lonny traveled all over the United States while he was in the Air Force. After his retirement, they returned to Fort Collins in 1986 and Harleen became a Realtor for The Group, Inc.. She was active in the Board of Realtors, Alzheimer's Association, Republican Party, and was on the board of the Disabled Resource Services. Harleen had very strong Christian values and morals which she displayed throughout her Real Estate career.

Harleen is survived by her husband, Lonny, son Ty (Rena) Alexander of Niceville, FL, daughter Tracey (Joe) Ryk of Ft. Collins, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Grant. A memorial service will be held at Windsong Estate at Bridle Hill, 2901 Sadler Blvd., on Friday, July 17, 2020, 10 AM. Covid 19 protocol will be adhered to.(Face masks and social distancing) The service will be Streamed, as attendance will be limited. Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com for the link to live stream Harleen's service and leave a memory or condolence for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Collins Museum of Art, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Lincoln Center Support League, c/o Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St., A1, Fort Collins, CO 80524.




Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vessey Funeral Service - Fort Collins
2649 E Mulberry St., A-1
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-5065
July 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about the loss , she was the greatest
Gale and stan Friesen
Friend
