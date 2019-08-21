|
|
Harold Asmus
Fort Collins - Harold Asmus, of Fort Collins, died August 14, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Harold was born February 7, 1925, in Windsor, Colorado.
He was predeceased by parents Alex and Elizabeth (Stroman) Asmus, and siblings, Alex, Reuben, Millie Krenning, and Isabel Parrott, and stepdaughter Barbara Nesbit.
After serving in the US Army Air Force during WWII, Harold was employed for 35 years at Mountain Bell. In his leisure time Harold enjoyed constructing Kit TVs and was adept at repairing TVs.
Harold coached Little League for his sons and served as a Boy Scout Leader. He taught them to hunt, fish and play golf, and shared their interest in the space program. He was an avid flyfisherman on the Poudre, tying his own flies. In retirement he also enjoyed bowling, golf, traveling and was a loyal CSU sports fan.
Harold is survived by wife Betty (Auchmoody) Asmus, sons Paul (Alice), of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Don Asmus of Denver, and stepchildren Sandy (Mike) Manning, Chuck (Wendy) Nesbit of Fort Collins, and Thomas (Sarah) Nesbit of Eugene, Oregon, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Columbine Center Avenue Health and Rehab and Halcyon Hospice for the compassionate care provided.
A private family service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Larimer Humane Society.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 21, 2019