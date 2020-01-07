|
|
Harold Laubach
Loveland - Harold Eugene Laubach 68, of Loveland, CO, died January 2, 2020 at his home. Harold was born January 4, 1951 to Harold Laubach and Bertha (Campbell) Laubach in Brighton, CO. He was married to Yvette J Laubach on May 21, 1981 in Lafayette, CO.
He was self-employed in Longmont, CO for many years until he semi-retired and worked the remainder of his time at Dellenbach Chevrolet in Fort Collins, CO.
Harold enjoyed playing guitar and had his own 50's and 60's band for many years. He also enjoyed fishing and playing around with his cars and other classic cars.
He is survived by his mother Bertha Laubach of Berthoud; sister Renee Lindsay and husband Brett of Berthoud, three daughters Donietta Stritchko and husband Dennis of Longmont; Ginette Schoonover and husband Daniel of Kentucky; April Pratt and husband Dirk of Lafayette; and son Eric Laubach and wife Sharon of Severance. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; one niece & nephew and multiple extended family.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife Yvette Laubach and father Harold Laubach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in care of Vessey Funeral Service. Please leave the family a condolence at www.VesseyFuneralService.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020