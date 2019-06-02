|
Harold William Steinhoff
Windsor - Harold William Steinhoff went to be with his Lord on May 28, 2019 in Windsor, Weld County, Colorado. He was created by his Lord, Jesus Christ, and was born on March 9, 1919 in Fort Morgan, Morgan County, Colorado to Helen Grace Morse Steinhoff and Lawrence Henry Steinhoff.
He graduated from South High School, Denver in 1937, received a BS in Forestry from CSU in 1941, an MS in Forest Zoology from Syracuse in 1947, and a PhD in Wildlife Biology from Syracuse in 1956.
He was inducted in the Army Air Corps in June 1942 was trained as a Photo Lab Commander T Yale in 1943, learned aerial mapping at Lowry Field, Denver in that year, and graduated from Air Intelligence School at Harrisburg, PA. He changed from the Air Corps to the Corp of Engineers at Will Rogers Field, OK and went to England with the 942nd Eng., Avn, Topo, Bn. in February 1944. They were stationed at the 8th Air Force HQ, 30 miles northwest of London. They made maps and printed material for the 8th. In mobile vans, the reproduction company moved to Eshwege, Germany and then to Schlangenbad, near Weisbaden, where they printed for the Occupation Forces. He returned and was discharged at Ft. Leavenworth. KS in June 1946.
He married Marian Andelea Town in Seattle, WA on January 19, 1944, in a ceremony officiated by his father, the Rev. Dr. L. H. Steinhoff. They had two sons, Richard Terrel (Terry), and David Lee in Fort Collins.
He was a professor in the College of Forestry and Natural Resources at Colorado State University from 1947 to 1974 and enjoyed 16 summers with his family teaching at Pingree Park. He was made a Centennial Professor at CSU in1970 (celebrating CSU's 100th anniversary and the inauguration of the new college president) and held many positions in support of the University.
In 1974 Harold and Marion moved to Durango, where he was the Southwest Regional Director over 13 counties for CSU. They built and enjoyed their retirement home with a view of the La Plata's.
In 2008, Harold and Marian moved to Good Samaritan's Water Valley facility in Windsor where he died peacefully, as he was born, in the loving arms of his Lord. Recently, friends and family were able to celebrate with their 75th wedding anniversary and Harold's 100 birthday.
Grandchildren include Matthew David, Gina Marie (Mayhew), Stephanie Grace (Ferrero), Nathaniel Talbot, Jonathan Samuel, and Christopher Jordan. They have twelve great-grandchildren.
Service 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Good Samaritans Society, Water Valley Chapel, located at 805 Compassion Drive in Windsor. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 2, 2019