Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Harriet Elizabeth Bundarin

Fort Collins - Harriet Bundarin, 96, of Ft. Collins died Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Columbine Care Center in Ft. Collins, after a battle with cancer.

Harriet was born in Goshen, NY to Glenn and Clara (Prichard) Watts on October 11, 1923. She married Bernard Bundarin on July 4, 1982 in New Windsor, NY. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Harriet spent the early years of her life in Maybrook, NY, and graduated from Maybrook High School in 1940. She was an avid sports fan and played on the girls' basketball team. After her graduation, she attended the St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing, and graduated in 1944. She was hired as a nurse at the Cornwall Hospital in Cornwall, NY, and continued to work there for nearly 40 years, until her retirement in December, 1983, having moved into a position many years prior, as the Director of Nursing.

Harriet enjoyed sports, reading, and needlepoint. She was also very involved in church activities as a member of the Kingdom Hall in Ft. Collins.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie King of Florida, and brother, John Watts of New City, NY. She is survived by her step- children, Julie of Boulder, CO, and Paul of Jackson Heights, NY, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service at the Kingdom Hall may take place in the summer, with a date to be determined.

Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
