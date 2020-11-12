Harry E. Mabis Sr.
Harry Edward Mabis Sr. 90, a former resident of Drake, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Hospital Nashville, Tennessee. Harry was born April 8, 1930, in Savoy, Illinois to Charles M. and Ethel M. (Shaw) Mabis. In 1948 Harry married Betty Jane Young. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Harry is survived by his son, Harvey Mabis, daughters, Virginia Horner, Nilia Walter, and Becky Shannon, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, 4 sisters, wife Betty Jane (BJ), son's Harry Jr. (Eddie), Roy, Robert (Billy), and Charles Mabis.
A service will be held at a later date when the family can gather and his remains will be placed next to his loving wife at Resthaven Memory Gardens. To view full obituary please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/loveland-co/harry-mabis-9270696
