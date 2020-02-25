|
Hattie Stroh
Fort Collins - Hattie Stroh, 95, of Fort Collins passed away February 24, 2020.
Visitation will be from 3pm-8pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Allnutt Drake Chapel.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Allnutt Drake Chapel with burial to follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Fort Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020