Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Fort Collins - Hattie Stroh, 95, of Fort Collins passed away February 24, 2020.

Visitation will be from 3pm-8pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Allnutt Drake Chapel.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Allnutt Drake Chapel with burial to follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Fort Collins.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
