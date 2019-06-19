|
Heather Noel Bright Manyik
Fort Collins - Heather Noel Bright Manyik, 45, of Fort Collins passed away of natural causes while camping at Horsetooth Reservoir on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Heather was born in Fort Pierce, Florida on April 8, 1974 to Michael and Lee Bright. She graduated from Gering High School, Gering, NE, attended Western Nebraska Community College and Cheeks School of Cosmetology in Ft. Collins. Heather was an agent with Conrad for American Family Insurance where her clients became her friends and family. Heathers attention to detail and love for everything she did made her the special person we all love. She attended Timberline Church, she brought the "5 star" experience to camping with friends and family, her artistic skills were well displayed in her endless home decorating passion and making good friends. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her beautiful girls. Heather was a tender heart who had a love for cooking. Heather made sure everyone felt very special for their birthday and made their favorite cake or pie. Heather was a very selfless soul.
Survivors include her husband, Conrad Manyik of 21 years, daughters Ainslee Taylor Manyik (17) and Sydnee Regan Manyik (14), her parents Lee and Michael Bright of Spring, TX, and sister Nicol Bright Morgheim (Jeff Morgheim) of The Woodlands, TX, grandmother Anna Belle Bright of Ft Collins, CO. Heather was preceded in death by her daughter Skylar Manyik. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Respite Care. A celebration of life will be held on, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Timberline Church, South Auditorium. A reception will follow the service. Please leave the family a condolence at www.VesseyFuneralService.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 19 to June 23, 2019