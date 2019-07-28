|
|
Helen "Kitty" Jean Harper
Colorado Springs - Helen "Kitty" Jean Harper, 91, of Colorado Springs, passed away May 5, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, MO. on August 3, 1927. Helen graduated from high school and was married to Earl G. Harper on December 23, 1946 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO.
Helen was known for her singing voice and her piano playing. She was active in various women's ministries at the First Baptist Church and later, Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In 1989, they moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado where they found joy in serving at the First Baptist Church there. Helen's other hobbies included scrapbooking and needlework as well as loving her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her devoted husband Earl G. Harper (Colorado Springs), her children Cavin T. Harper (Colorado Springs), Melody R. Blakemore (Peoria, AZ), Larry E. Harper (Colorado Springs), Dawn M. Onufrock (Blaine, MN), Leslie B. Harper (Windsor, CO), and Scott M. Harper (Windsor, CO), as well as 16 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned at the First Baptist Church in Cheyenne Wyoming on August 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A reception with light refreshments will follow. The family requests that any memorial gifts be made to the Gideon Bibles, PO Box 331, Windsor, CO 80550.
Published in The Coloradoan on July 28, 2019