Fort Collins - Helen Lien, 98, of Fort Collins, Colorado, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Helen was blessed with a lifetime of good health, good friends, and a wonderful family. She was still living in her own home until the day she joined her husband of 47 years, Edwin B. Lien, and her beloved grandson, Michael A. Sedlak for their reunion in Heaven.
Helen Elizabeth Eggum was born in Fargo, North Dakota on May 17, 1921 to Elise and Edward Eggum, Jr. She married Edwin "Eddie" Lien on March 17, 1940, and together they moved to Seattle, Washington where their daughter, Lori, was born. Helen and her family eventually settled in Long Beach, California where their son Edwin Thomas "Tom" was born. Helen worked as a nurse and Eddie managed a couple of gas stations. After they retired, Helen and Eddie toured the United States in an RV and traveled extensively overseas, until Eddie's death in 1987.
In 2005, Helen moved to Fort Collins, Colorado to be near her daughter and son-in-law, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She volunteered at Timberline Church and at Poudre Valley Hospital's Unique Repeats. Helen also enjoyed her many friends who gathered often for potlucks and to play "Hand and Foot." She loved to travel and was well-known in the senior group at Timberline Church.
Helen is survived by her daughter Lori Sedlak (Alger) and son Tom Lien; three grandchildren: Teresa Sedlak, Melanie Hoffmann (George), and Brian Sedlak (Jamie); and four great grandchildren: Michael Hoffmann, Lincoln Hoffmann, Zoey Sedlak, and Jackson Sedlak. Helen is also survived by her sisters Gloria Holbrook of Naples, Florida and Bonnie Lamm of Tucson, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.
Helen is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, brothers Lyle Eggum and Jerry Eggum, and sister Betty Light. She is greatly loved, and we will all miss her very, very much.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020