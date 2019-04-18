|
Helen Louise Rylant
Fort Collins - Helen Louise Rylant of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away April 13, 2019 at North Shore Health and Rehab in Loveland, Colorado. She went to be with the love of her life, Andy Rylant, and is fishing up on the Little South River in the Colorado Rockies now. Even though she will be missed by family and friends, we know she is happy.
Helen was born on February 26, 1925 to Clarence L. Neisler and Grace Kinser Stump in the back bedroom of their house in Ault, Colorado. She graduated from Ault High School in 1943 and the University of Colorado with a business degree in 1946. She moved to Hobbs, New Mexico to teach High School business. There she met and married Andrew P. Rylant. They moved to Denver, Colorado and later to Ault, Colorado. They had two children, Steven A Rylant (Colleen) of Loveland, Colorado and Kevin A Rylant of Firestone, Colorado.
Helen had three grandchildren, Stacia N (Rylant) Witmer (Tom) of Denver, Steven A Rylant, Jr (Tiffanie) of Fort Collins, and Keith W Rylant (Emily) of Ripon, WI. She had 8 great grandchildren, Jack Witmer and Madeline Witmer of Denver; Andrew Rylant, Cora Rylant and Tori Rylant of Fort Collins; and Bryson Rylant and Justin Rylant of Ripon, Wisconsin. She had one step granddaughter, Shelby Boyd.
In her younger days she enjoyed camping with the family, golfing with Andy, playing bridge, and being a mother and home maker. She enjoyed music, playing the piano, needle point, knitting and crocheting. In later years she enjoyed family gatherings for the holidays.
Helen was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband Andy, and her brother Arthur.
A memorial service will be held April 22 at Resthaven Funeral Home, at 10:00 AM, followed with interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens and a reception to follow. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 19 at Resthaven from 4 to 6 PM.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019