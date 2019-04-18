Services
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Rylant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Louise Rylant


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Louise Rylant Obituary
Helen Louise Rylant

Fort Collins - Helen Louise Rylant of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away April 13, 2019 at North Shore Health and Rehab in Loveland, Colorado. She went to be with the love of her life, Andy Rylant, and is fishing up on the Little South River in the Colorado Rockies now. Even though she will be missed by family and friends, we know she is happy.

Helen was born on February 26, 1925 to Clarence L. Neisler and Grace Kinser Stump in the back bedroom of their house in Ault, Colorado. She graduated from Ault High School in 1943 and the University of Colorado with a business degree in 1946. She moved to Hobbs, New Mexico to teach High School business. There she met and married Andrew P. Rylant. They moved to Denver, Colorado and later to Ault, Colorado. They had two children, Steven A Rylant (Colleen) of Loveland, Colorado and Kevin A Rylant of Firestone, Colorado.

Helen had three grandchildren, Stacia N (Rylant) Witmer (Tom) of Denver, Steven A Rylant, Jr (Tiffanie) of Fort Collins, and Keith W Rylant (Emily) of Ripon, WI. She had 8 great grandchildren, Jack Witmer and Madeline Witmer of Denver; Andrew Rylant, Cora Rylant and Tori Rylant of Fort Collins; and Bryson Rylant and Justin Rylant of Ripon, Wisconsin. She had one step granddaughter, Shelby Boyd.

In her younger days she enjoyed camping with the family, golfing with Andy, playing bridge, and being a mother and home maker. She enjoyed music, playing the piano, needle point, knitting and crocheting. In later years she enjoyed family gatherings for the holidays.

Helen was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband Andy, and her brother Arthur.

A memorial service will be held April 22 at Resthaven Funeral Home, at 10:00 AM, followed with interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens and a reception to follow. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 19 at Resthaven from 4 to 6 PM.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now