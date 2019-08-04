|
Helen Pauline Derschon
Fort Collins - Helen Pauline (Ledbetter) Derschon, age 88, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away July 27, 2019, at Golden Peaks Nursing home. A viewing will be held Thursday, August 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at Allnutt, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80526. Then the family will fly Helen back to her favorite state to be buried with her late husband John Derschon in Davis, Oklahoma. A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 4, 2019