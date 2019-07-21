Resources
Fort Collins - Born in Fort Collins, CO to Esther and Joseph Padilla on June 13, 1943. Died in Surprise, AZ on June 26, 2019. Survivors include, (partner) Fritz Mueller, (son) Bryan DesRoches, (daughter) Christine Spotted Elk, (sisters) Valerie Padilla Jacomet, Marguerite Barrett, (brother) JD Padilla, 1 grandson, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Cremation has taken place and no local services are planned.
Published in The Coloradoan on July 21, 2019
