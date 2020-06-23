Henry E. Solano
Loveland - A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Fort Collins City Park North Ball Field, located at 1500 W Mulberry St, Fort Collins, CO. Please dress casual as if you are going to a ball game or to play golf. And, don't forget your face mask. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences and read Henry's full obituary.
Loveland - A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Fort Collins City Park North Ball Field, located at 1500 W Mulberry St, Fort Collins, CO. Please dress casual as if you are going to a ball game or to play golf. And, don't forget your face mask. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences and read Henry's full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.