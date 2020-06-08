Henry Warren Brandsma
Fort Collins - Henry Warren Brandsma died in his home surrounded by family on Friday, June 5, two days short of his 68th birthday following a short battle with leukemia. Warren was born June 7, 1952 in Denver, CO to Henry "Hank" and Clasina Brandsma, the second of four children. He moved from Denver to Fort Collins shortly before marrying Glenda Cady on June 28, 1975 in Denver, CO. Warren followed his father's career and became a talented, dedicated and artistic mason, highly respected and admired by his colleagues. He was known for his quiet smile, warm and gentle spirit, and compassionate nature to everyone he met and worked with. Warren had a generous heart and would gladly help those in need, routinely offering his services to others without hesitation. He held a deep and abiding faith in God and expressed that same love to his family, friends, and acquaintances. He is survived by his wife and five children, Nathan Brandsma (Jennifer), Rachel Lucas (Jeremiah), Emily Siobhan Brandsma, Travis Brandsma (Margaret) and Sarriah Brandsma as well as eight grandchildren, all of Fort Collins, CO. He is also survived by his siblings, Phyllis Jordan, Kathy (Dave) Arns and John (Ginny) Brandsma. Memorial donations may be made to Harmony Foundation at their website https://harmonyfoundationinc.com/donate/harmony-collective/. To share a memory, visit www.goesfuneralcare.com/obituaries/




Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
