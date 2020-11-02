Howard Wayne Schwartz
Fort Collins - A visitation for Howard will be held on November 5, 2020 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Allnutt Drake Chapel - Ft. Collins, Colorado. Graveside Service will be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Fort Collins. The family is requiring face masks at the visitation and at the graveside service for everyone's protection.
