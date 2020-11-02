Howard Wayne Schwartz
Fort Collins - Howard Wayne Schwartz passed peacefully from this Earth October 29, 2020 at the age of 86. Howard was a Colorado native and the third of seven children born to Henry and Lydia (Jordan) Schwartz. He lived his entire life in the Fort Collins and Wellington areas. He married Rosetta May Koch on March 12, 1955.
Howard started work in construction and truck driving, but spent most of his career working in the concrete industry. He began this career as a cement truck driver for Weitzel Ready Mix, and soon worked his way up to an area Manager for Flatiron Materials Company, after they purchased Weitzel. After retirement from Flatiron, Howard also worked as a Vice President at Bestway Concrete in Windsor. After his retirement from Bestway, he worked part-time for Fort Collins Transfort.
Howard was a long-time member of the Fort Collins Elks club, where he regularly enjoyed playing cards. He also loved fishing in Colorado and Wyoming, camping at Red Feather Lakes, boating at Horsetooth Reservoir and playing pool.
Howard is survived by his wife Rosetta, and son Stanley of Highlands Ranch Colorado, along with two grandchildren, Jeffrey Schwartz and Stephanie Philo, and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by Sister Jeannie Kimberling and Brothers Harry and Jim. He was preceded in death by his son Duane, and by Brothers Clinton and Robert, and Sister Shirley Farmer.
The family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan Village Fort Collins, the staff at Home Instead, and Pathways Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
or Pathways Hospice, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service Fort Collins.
A visitation for Howard will be held on November 5, 2020 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Allnutt Drake Chapel - Ft. Collins, Colorado. Graveside Service will be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Fort Collins. The family is planning a separate celebration of life and family reunion the summer of 2021.
The family is requiring face masks at the visitation and at the graveside service for everyone's protection.
