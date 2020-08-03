Ida Lou Delehoy
Fort Collins - Ida Lou Delehoy (93) was born in Fort Collins, Colorado on January 31, 1927 to Sid and Sadie (Morrison) Cooley. Ida Lou passed away on August 1, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her husband Glen and infant son Greg Michael Delehoy and Sister Joann (Swauger) Robinson. Ida Lou's early years were spent ranching with her parents in the Livermore area. She also spent time in the Tarryall and the Northern Colorado Redstone Canyon area. She graduated from Cache La Poudre high school where she met her husband to be Glen. They were married April 15, 1948 and were married for 69 years. They made their home and raised their children on the same lane where Glen was born. Ida Lou was a homemaker and stayed home to help raise her children until they reached their teen years. Ida Lou felt privileged to have worked in the Vocational Education Department at Colorado State University, where she made lifelong friendships among the faculty and staff, and influenced the lives of many of the students. Ida Lou followed in her mother's footsteps working for Vocational Education. She enjoyed fishing and camping and spending time at the family cabin in Red Feather Lakes. Most importantly she cherished time with her family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ida Lou is survived by her son Mark (Kathi) Delehoy; daughter Pam (Shawn) Hoff; grandchildren, Brooke (Jason) lee, Kurt (Jill) Delehoy and Katelyn Hoff; and five great-grandchildren as well as Scott Swauger and Troy Swauger (nephews).
A private family funeral will held at Bohlender Funeral Capel. Interment will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
We gratefully acknowledge the long-term commitment and support from caregivers and the staff of Columbine Commons Health and Rehab in Windsor, Colorado.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or to the Red Feather Lakes Community Library in care of the Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com
