Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Ft. Collins, CO
1933 - 2019
Imogene Ahlbrandt Obituary
Imogene Ahlbrandt

Fort Collins - Imogene Frances Ahlbrandt, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Imogene was born in Ft. Collins, CO on August 11, 1933 to John and Leah Fabricius.

On September 14, 1952 Imogene married Carl Ahlbrandt, Jr.

Imogene was preceded in death by her husband Carl. She is survived by her, daughter Cheryl, son John (Jeanne) and her two grandchildren Keil Marie Ahlbrandt and Carter James Ahlbrandt.

Services for Imogene will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at 10AM at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ft. Collins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Imogene's memory be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send the family condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
