Irene Kerbel Pearson
Fort Collins - Irene Kerbel Pearson passed away on May 2, 2019. Irene was born in Larimer County on September 5, 1925. She attended school in Fort Collins, graduating from FCH in 1943. Irene married Bob Pearson on November 2, 1945. The couple resided in Ft. Collins and Utah. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters, a nephew and a niece. Irene is survived by her daughter, Lynne Anne Pearson, grand-daughter Kristin Lindsey Strange (Michael), 2 great-grandsons, Phillip and Devin and 1 sister, June Hansen.
At Irene's request no services are planned. Please visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share your remembrances of Irene.
Published in The Coloradoan on May 19, 2019