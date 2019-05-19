Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Kerbel Pearson


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Kerbel Pearson Obituary
Irene Kerbel Pearson

Fort Collins - Irene Kerbel Pearson passed away on May 2, 2019. Irene was born in Larimer County on September 5, 1925. She attended school in Fort Collins, graduating from FCH in 1943. Irene married Bob Pearson on November 2, 1945. The couple resided in Ft. Collins and Utah. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters, a nephew and a niece. Irene is survived by her daughter, Lynne Anne Pearson, grand-daughter Kristin Lindsey Strange (Michael), 2 great-grandsons, Phillip and Devin and 1 sister, June Hansen.

At Irene's request no services are planned. Please visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share your remembrances of Irene.
Published in The Coloradoan on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now