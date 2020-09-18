1/1
Irene King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene King

Fort Collins - Beloved mother and grandmother, Irene Lenora King (Norton), born on September 3, 1931, in Winfield, Kansas, passed away on August 16, 2020, in Fort Collins, CO, at 88.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Beryl Norton, and sibling Melvin (Carol) Norton. She is survived by her siblings, Dolores (Terry) Taton and Allen (Susan) Norton, children Tris King, Andrea King (Dale McWilliams), Denise (Richard) Moore, Joel King, grandson, H. Adam Meyer, granddaughter Jessica Vyvial-Larson, and great-granddaughters, Haley Ann Meyer, Emma, and Sophia Larson.

A virtual memorial will be conducted, and cremation has occurred. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in honor of Irene King at the Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1&utm_source=google&utm_medium=paidsearch&utm_campaign=google_giving&set.custom.wt=giving&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIseHbn5mr6wIVnD6tBh1_ZwFSEAAYASABEgIMPPD_BwE)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bohlender Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved