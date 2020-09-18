Irene King
Fort Collins - Beloved mother and grandmother, Irene Lenora King (Norton), born on September 3, 1931, in Winfield, Kansas, passed away on August 16, 2020, in Fort Collins, CO, at 88.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Beryl Norton, and sibling Melvin (Carol) Norton. She is survived by her siblings, Dolores (Terry) Taton and Allen (Susan) Norton, children Tris King, Andrea King (Dale McWilliams), Denise (Richard) Moore, Joel King, grandson, H. Adam Meyer, granddaughter Jessica Vyvial-Larson, and great-granddaughters, Haley Ann Meyer, Emma, and Sophia Larson.
A virtual memorial will be conducted, and cremation has occurred. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in honor of Irene King at the Alzheimer's Association
