Irian LaVelle French
Fort Collins - Irian LaVelle French, age 76 of Fort Collins, CO. went peacefully to her home in Heaven Monday, Dec. 16th in Columbine Centre Hospice care, with her loving son by her side. LaVelle was born on July 23, 1943 to O.A. (Pete) and Willie Ward. She was a lifetime Christian of the Baptist Faith.
She attended Southside High School in Bee Branch, Ark. She married Jerry French and a few years later moved to Fort Collins, with their son, Todd. Once Todd started school, she began a career in banking, with a brief stint of managing a luxury hotel in Helena, MT in the early 80's. She moved back to Colorado in the late 80's to continue her 30 years in the banking industry and to be closer to family, friends, and grandchildren.
LaVelle enjoyed traveling with her lady friends (The YaYa's) and participating in holiday and birthday events. She also enjoyed her "quiet time" with herself to read, write, and enjoy the little things in life, that are sometimes taken for granted.
She was preceded by death by her parents, her brothers Jimmie Dell Ward and Audous Eugene (Gene) Ward, and sister Margaret LaVonne Ward Screeton.
Survivors include her son Stewart Todd French and his wife, Wendy Marie Muhlbradt French, two grandchildren Rachel Ann French and Ryan Todd French, all of Fort Collins, CO. and many nieces and nephews and their extended families.
Thank you to all the people involved in keeping her comfortable and showing companionship in her last few weeks. She will forever be remembered by her devoted friends and family who were blessed to know her. She touched the lives of many people.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Roller-McNutt funeral home in Greenbrier, Ark. (501) 679-2575.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019