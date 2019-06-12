|
Jack Daniel Means
Fort Collins - Jack Daniel Means, 77, was welcomed into his heavenly home Saturday, May 4, 2019. Jack was born August 5, 1941 to Jack and Evelyn Means. He married Margaret Lou Porth on December 18, 1965. Jack worked as an Administrative Assistant for the USDA Agricultural Research Service for 37 years and was a dedicated member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Fort Collins. He was very active with community service being involved at local, state and national chapters of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill; the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association; and the United Way of Larimer County. Jack was also an avid hiker. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Evelyn Means and his wife, Margaret. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Fort Collins on Monday, June 17, 2019. The Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 12, 2019