Jack L. Miller, Lt. Col, USAF Ret.
Fort Collins - Jack Luther Miller, 93, a self-proclaimed "almost native" of Fort Collins, having suffered a heart attack, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 surrounded by family.
Jack was born in Eaton, Colorado on August 31, 1925, the middle son of five boys born to Desdemona (Davis) and John Thomas Luther Miller. During his youth, given his father's employment, Jack also lived in Milliken, Johnstown, a timber camp on Black Mountain northwest of Red Feather Lakes, Log Cabin, Estes Park and Fort Collins. As a child growing up in the Great Depression, Jack knew the hardships he and his family faced daily and he began his contribution to the family finances at the age of fourteen. Jack graduated from Fort Collins High school in 1943.
On his 18th birthday, he and his Mother drove to Denver where he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps. He became a WWll aviation cadet and received his officer's commission in 1945 as a Flight Engineer on the Boeing B-29 Super-fortress, the heaviest bomber in the world at that time. He served his country faithfully, diligently and continuously through his years of active service and then until 1975 upon his retirement from the United States Air Force Reserves. Along the way, he earned his pilot ratings of Commercial, Instrument and Multi-Engine.
Jack met his future wife, Frances Pickinpaugh, during 1943, at the Jitney Dance Center in Longmont, Colorado. After he served actively in the military (Army Air Corps), for "the remainder of the 'duration'", they were married on Armistice Day, November 11th, 1945.
Upon his discharge from active duty, the next few years were spent as a home building contractor. In 1948 he went to work as a carpenter at Colorado A&M (now CSU) and in 1949 designed and built the home near City Park where he lived for the next 70 years (with several self-constructed additions and remodels beyond his 80th birthday). As his career proceeded over the next 39 years at the college/university he advanced to Project Manager/Senior Physical Plant Construction Manager and CSU's Corporate Pilot flying both routinely to the University's branch experiment stations as well as transporting dignitaries from border to border and coast to coast.
His interests and hobbies included fly tying and fishing, woodworking, antique aircraft restoration, as well as domestic and international travel with his wife and family, whether he was piloting or on a commercial carrier. He especially enjoyed their road trips through the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming. Jack was extremely proud to be a fifty year Master Mason, that he had been active in the Breakfast Optimist Club, as well as both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts while his children were involved. In addition, he was a member and supported the work and efforts of many groups such as the Aircraft Owners and Pilots' Association (AOPA), The Experimental Aircraft Association, (EAA), The National Biplane Association (NBA), the Beechcraft Staggerwing Club, the N3N Owners and Restorers Association and The Antique Airplane Association (AAA).
Jack was known for his hard work, quick and firm handshake, a love of pineapple and coconut, his willingness to lend a hand in any situation and his integrity. He enjoyed a good joke, a prank and an airport special.
He is remembered as a loving, meticulous and generous husband, father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather whose greatest pride was family, home and friends. He was generous and thoughtful. Jack was the friend of many, giving the most important gift of all … his time. Since his wife's passing, he was fortunate to live independently and self-sufficiently, with his constant feline companion, Kit Kat. They took care of each other.
Jack is survived by his son Dale L. Miller and daughter Gail L. Miller Bondhus (John R.) of Fort Collins, Granddaughters Summer Legendre (Jon), Vanessa Nook (Brendan), Kevin Miller (Nate Spotts) and Grandson Garrett Miller (Tirrel), all of northern Colorado. He is also survived by four Great-Grandchildren, Grant and Lucca Legendre and Esme and Graeme Spotts, In addition he is survived by his sole remaining brother Gerry M. Miller (Char) of Grand Junction, Colorado, sister-in-law Donna Miller of Bakersfield, CA as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by Frances, his wife of 69 years, his parents, three brothers, John Thomas Luther Miller, Jr., Thomas M. Miller, and Melvin W. Miller, his daughter-in-law Beverly B. Miller as well as many other relatives and friends, too numerous to list.
The family wishes to extend a very special Thank You to Scott Oliver, MD and his staff of UC Health Anschutz Campus (Lion's Eye Center), Victoria McCarthy, MD of Associates in Family Medicine, Donna Tegethoff of Advanced Spine and Physical Therapy, Susan Baker of Advanced Hearing Services, Fire Station #2 Firemen/EMTs and UC Health ambulance EMT responders, Matt Purvis, MD, William Miller, MD, PVH ER and ICU staff, as well as Jack's neighbors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Collins Cat Rescue or The Antique Aircraft Association in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive St., Fort Collins, CO 80524. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019