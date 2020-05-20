|
Jacob Duncan
Fort Collins - Jacob Walter Ray Duncan, 45, of Ft. Collins, CO passed away in a motorcycle accident on May 13, 2020. He was born at the San Diego Naval Hospital on Dec 13, 1974. A 1993 graduate of Rocky Mountain High School, he went on to work various jobs in Colorado and Arizona, including KUPD radio station in Phoenix and most recently as a truck driver in Northern Colorado. He loved all sports, especially Denver Broncos football and Avalanche hockey, and enjoyed playing golf and softball. After moving back to Colorado, he rediscovered his love of the mountains and skiing. His passion was music, and he loved attending concerts. Jake will be remembered as a genuine son, brother and friend, and most importantly as a father to the light of his life, Emma. He is survived by his father, Kellan Duncan (Kate) of Ft. Collins, CO, mother, Wendy Folkers (Ray) of Knoxville, IA, daughter, Emma Duncan of Wickenburg, AZ, sister Nycol Duncan Nunn (Scott) of Keller, TX, step-brothers Ben Brandes (Meredith) of Cheyenne, WY, and Scott Folkers (Betsy) Pella, IA, step-sisters Ellen Brandes Stuart (Mike) of Lafayette, CA and Sonja Van Engen of Pella, IA, and nieces and nephews who loved playing with their Uncle Jake. Because it isn't possible for us to gather at this time, it is the hope of Jake's family, that his friends across the country will celebrate his life by sharing memories, music and laughter in the ways you knew him best.
In memory of Jake, donations may be made to The National Motorcycle Safety Fund at their website nmsfund.org or by calling (949) 727-7211.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 20 to May 24, 2020