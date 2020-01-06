|
James (Jim) Allen Dewey
Greeley - James (Jim) Allen Dewey, 86, Greeley, Co, passed away on January 2, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1933, in Bertrand, Nebraska to Arthur C. Dewey and Marieta (Bower). Jim graduated from Brighton High School in 1952 and served in the US Army in 1954.
Jim was a Technician for Western Electric/AT&T and retired after 35 years.
Jim is survived by his 5 children, Mark, Diane, David, Sandra, and Phillip and 3 grandchildren.
Interment will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery on January 13, 2020 at 10:30am followed by a Celebration of Life at the Alli Event Center (100 S 3rd Ave, Brighton, CO 80601) at 2:00pm.
