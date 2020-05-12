|
|
James Bruce Garton
Jupiter, FL - James Bruce Garton, "Jim" passed away at his home in Jupiter, Florida on May 10, 2020. Born in Denver, Colorado on September 15, 1939, Jim had four passions: his wife, Kay, and their family, dogs, cars, and horses. Married in 1959, he finished his service with the Navy and returned to Fort Collins where he and Kay raised their children, rode horses, ranched cattle, and sold title insurance. In 1983, Jim and Kay traded spurs and saddles for scuba gear and boats. In his golden years, he could be found tinkering with his '36 Ford as Elvis crooned, "You Ain't Nothin' but a Houndog," or balancing his Jack Russell, Maggie, on the handle bars of his bike, and perhaps filling the cookie jar full of trinkets and charms for his grandkids. Jim's passions continue in the lives of his two children and their spouses, Scott and Sharon Garton and Tim and Robin Grenz, his three grandchildren, Jamie, Dillon, and Devyn, and in his great-grandaughter, Ophelia. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Hospice in Jim's name.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 12 to May 17, 2020