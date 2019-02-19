|
|
James Gilsdorf
Fort Collins - James Arthur Gilsdorf, 56, of Fort Collins, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland surrounded by his family.
James was born March 24, 1962 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, the son of Victor and Clara (Kern) Gilsdorf. He grew up on the home farm east of there. He graduated from Windsor High School in 1981. He lived on the family farm most of his adult life and worked for Fort Collins Dyecrest Dairy, Monfort Meat Packing in Greeley and was employed with Alpine Cabinetry in Timnath.
He loved cats and enjoyed gardening, camping, tinkering, riding his Raptor ATV and building things.
James is survived by his 4 brothers: Thomas, Leo, Richard and Dennis Gilsdorf; 3 sisters: Anne Betts, Diane Nation, Joanne Haglund and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, Duane.
Memorial Services for James will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memory Garden. A luncheon at the Resthaven Reception Center will follow.
Please visit www.ResthavenColorado.com to share your remembrances of James.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019