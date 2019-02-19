Services
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gilsdorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gilsdorf


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Gilsdorf Obituary
James Gilsdorf

Fort Collins - James Arthur Gilsdorf, 56, of Fort Collins, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland surrounded by his family.

James was born March 24, 1962 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, the son of Victor and Clara (Kern) Gilsdorf. He grew up on the home farm east of there. He graduated from Windsor High School in 1981. He lived on the family farm most of his adult life and worked for Fort Collins Dyecrest Dairy, Monfort Meat Packing in Greeley and was employed with Alpine Cabinetry in Timnath.

He loved cats and enjoyed gardening, camping, tinkering, riding his Raptor ATV and building things.

James is survived by his 4 brothers: Thomas, Leo, Richard and Dennis Gilsdorf; 3 sisters: Anne Betts, Diane Nation, Joanne Haglund and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, Duane.

Memorial Services for James will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memory Garden. A luncheon at the Resthaven Reception Center will follow.

Please visit www.ResthavenColorado.com to share your remembrances of James.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.