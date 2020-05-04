|
|
James Karl Shuey
Fort Collins - Lifetime Colorado resident, James Karl Shuey, age 97, passed away in Fort Collins on April 29, 2020. James was born in Rocky Ford to the late James O. and Margareth Weid Shuey. It was growing up in his parent's bakery, where he developed an appreciation of hot bread fresh out of the oven. He was always searching for a plain, unglazed donut that was as good as his Dad's.
A proud veteran, James served his country in the US Army of Occupation of Korea shortly after World War II as well as the Army National Guard.
While working in the Rocky Ford Safeway store, he frequently carried out groceries for a good looking red-headed gal. Betty Leeman became the love of his life, and they were married in 1951 and were together for 62 years. He missed her every day after she passed away in 2014.
After James and Betty moved to Fort Collins in 1955, he was hired by the Colorado State University in the Office of Instructional Services. He held that position for more than 26 years, working quietly behind the scenes to make the professors' job of teaching easier and more productive.
James was a lover of movies, collector of bolo ties, and thrived on being busy. He was always up for an adventure - walking, visiting museums, brewery tours, drives in the mountains, or eating a good steak.
He is survived by his brother, Dick Shuey of California; sister, Peggy Richards of Oklahoma; sister, Kay Shuey of Colorado; son, Ken (Sue) and granddaughter, Tori of California; and daughter, Barb (Dana) of Montana.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, no memorial service is planned at this time. James and Betty will be interred in Valley View Cemetery in Rocky Ford, Colorado.
If desired, the family suggests donations to Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center or High Plains Honor Flight.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 4 to May 6, 2020