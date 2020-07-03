James L. Pflipsen
Fort Collins - James L. Pflipsen passed away peacefully Feb. 28, 2020 at Columbine West Health and Rehab Facility in Fort Collins at the age of 92. He was born in Garrison, North Dakota. His family moved to Longmont, CO in 1945. Jim served in the U.S. Army during World War ll, with a medical discharge in 1949. Jim and Janet Clement met while attending Friday evening novena services at St. John's Catholic Church in Longmont, each attending with their respective families.
Jim began his business career in Furniture & Appliance in 1951. He continued his passion for 25 years. Jim's early start was in Maytag Sales/Service and Repair. Soon after that, he was offered a partnership in Rick's Furniture and Appliance on N. College in Fort Collins. From there they continued a new revised partnership in Fossil Creek Galleries on S. College. After many years in the business, Jim decided he was ready for a new venture. He sold his share in Fossil Creek Galleries and started his own business with his wife Janet. Together they opened a friendly neighborhood bar and grill called JJ's Lounge in 1976. JJ's was named after Jim and Jan, although everyone who knew Jim called him "JJ". He appreciated having his mother-in-law Irene Vanatta help with his bookkeeping and share her thoughts of wisdom. Jim retired in 2014 at the age of 87.
Jim loved life and family. Jim held strong to his Catholic faith, making sure his kids attended a Catholic school and went to church. Jim spent more than 25 years in the Knights of Columbus. He was a Fourth Degree Knight. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion and the Elks.
Jim enjoyed years of camping, fishing, and boating with family and friends. One of his most memorable times was fishing with his buddy John Mally. Once they were ice fishing in a hut at Wheatland Reservoir. High winds came up and propelled the hut with everything in it across the ice to the open water on the other side of the lake, including their cooler of beer .Fortunately, they were able to jump out and belly crawl back to safety in the motor home. During all of that, Jim lost his glasses. He always had a travel trailer or an RV and a pick-up truck. He loved polka music and dancing with his wife. Jim was always ready to challenge anyone to a game of Cribbage.
He was proud of all of his accomplishments in spite of having a 9th grade education. Jim's schooling was cut short to work with his father as a mechanic to support the family. He won awards for salesmanship earning him an all-expense paid trip to Italy the Bahamas and Spain. Jim was beyond generous to everyone who knew him. He held countless fundraisers for people in need.
Jim is survived by his wife Janet of 70 years and 6 children: Cathy Gilsdorf, James R. (Carmela), Stan, Scott, Steve, and Lori Edquist (Jeff), 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, with one on the way. Brother-in-law Walt Vanatta (Cathy), one sister Marion McKinney, two brothers, Richard and, Jerry (Debbie), also many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Louie and Loretta, 5 siblings: Doreen Dirkes, Blaine, Marlene Lefever, Beatrice Evans and Bobby.
Everyone is welcome to the Visitation at Allnutt Funeral Services, 650 W Drake Rd Ft. Collins Tues. July 14th from 3-7pm, with the Rosary to begin at 6pm. Due to Covid19, a private Mass will be held at St. John XXlll Catholic Church in Fort Collins. Burial will be at Foothills Garden of Memory Cemetery in Longmont CO.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to the staff at Columbine West Health and Rehab Facility for the compassionate care they provided Jim during his time there. Special thanks to Pathways Hospice for their guidance and care of Jim.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift to the St. John the 23rd University Parish building fund, or a mass offering in memory of Jim.
