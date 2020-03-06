Services
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lee Orcutt

James Lee Orcutt Obituary
James Lee Orcutt

James Lee Orcutt, 72, of Greeley and Fort Collins passed away February 19, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center. He was born January 7, 1948 in Fort Collins to John and Doris Orcutt.

In 1966, he graduated from Fort Collins High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Airforce and was deployed during the Vietnam War. When he returned, he married Eileen Roberta Peigneux on July 29, 1969 in Malta, Montana.

Jim worked at the Larimer County Sheriff's office for six years, then security at Kodak before finally moving into their chemical emulsion division, and retiring after a 30-year career with them.

He loved gardening and was especially fond of roses. He also enjoyed model trains. He was active on social media, and always stayed current with technology. Jim was an avid animal lover and always enjoyed having pet cats and dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen; children; Chris Orcutt, Shane Orcutt, and Jami Duty; grandchildren, Sydney Lins, Aiden Orcutt, Natalie Orcutt, Jacquelyn Gomez, Alexis Duty, and Julian Duty; sisters, Nancy Peigneux, and Joany Berdine. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be announced in the summer of 2020.

Memorial gifts may be made to the "Weld County Humane Society" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
