James Loren "Jim" Hudson
Poudre Park - James Loren "Jim" Hudson, 89, of Poudre Park, Colorado, died Monday, October 7, 2019 in Evans, Colorado. He was born January 28, 1930 to Wesley Joseph and Clara Louise (Kimsey) Hudson.
Jim was born and raised in Ft. Morgan, Colorado, graduating from Ft. Morgan High School in 1948. He joined U.S. Air Force in 1951 and served his country for 26 years. During his service he served in Korea, Viet Nam and was on a team responsible for Air Force One for Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson. Jim retired from the Air Force with the rank of Senior Master Sargent.
After retiring from the Air Force Jim worked for Lockheed Missiles and Space in logistics. One of his assignments had him in Iran in 1979 when the Ayatollah Khomeini took over. He was in the American Embassy for a short time which was a harrowing experience.
After returning to Colorado he attended a church service with his sister Donna and brother-in-law Bob Rockwell. That evening Jim gave his life to the Lord Jesus Christ. Several years later after attending a church in Poudre Park where his grandparents had a cabin that the family visited on vacations and holidays, Jim answered the call to serve as founder and pastor of Poudre Christian Fellowship for 30 years. During Jim's tenure at Poudre Christian Fellowship, the church acquired property and built a building that was the center of Jim's passion to preach the Word of God, love the people and feed the people. Jim published two books telling his story: The Greatest Rescue and Chainsaw Preacher.
On June 14, 1987, Jim married Velma Ann Grein.
Jim is survived by his wife of 32 years, Velma, his daughter Terri Lynne Nugent, son-in-law Pat Nugent of Burney, California, grandson Dr. Ryan Nugent of Sacramento, CA, granddaughter Sara Nugent of Arvada, CO, Jim's brother Robert, sister Donna, are still living in Colorado, and Velma's children, Sharon, Marcia and Randy and their families. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Clara, his brother Ronald, sister Martha Aldrich and Velma's son Steven Timmerman.
A private celebration of life will be held at Stoddard Funeral Home in Greeley, CO. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested gifts be made to Poudre Christian Fellowship missions in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th Street, Greeley, Colorado 80634.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019