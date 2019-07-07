Resources
The Rev. James "Jim" Paul


1946 - 2019
Fort Collins - James C. Paul, 72 of Fort Collins, Colorado died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home.

Jim was born September 1, 1946 to Howard and Doris Paul in Cañon City, Colorado. In 1968, Jim and Mary Anne Wood were married in Denver. They had two children, Christine and Michael. He taught high school and middle school social studies in West Burlington, Iowa for 16 years and coached track and field. In 1994 he began his second career as an Episcopal priest upon his graduation from St. Thomas Seminary in Denver. Most recently, Jim served as Rector of St. Peter's Anglican Church, Loveland. His hobbies included spending time in his garden and playing his guitar. He also sang with the Larimer Chorale.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Christine Simmons.

Survivors include his wife Mary Anne and son Michael Paul both of Fort Collins, his sister Janet Mangum of Colorado Springs and many other family members and friends.
Published in The Coloradoan on July 7, 2019
