James R. Canary
Fort Collins - James R. Canary, 62, of Fort Collins, CO passed away February 19, 2020 from Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Family and close friends surrounded him as he made his transition.
He was born in Ottawa, Canada to Robert L. Canary, U.S. Air Force and nurse, Ann Dimond. After growing up in several locations, Jim graduated from Davis High School in Davis, CA in 1975 and continued on to UC Davis earning a Bachelor of Science in Food Science in 1980.
Jim began his career in brewing at G. Heileman in Frankenmuth, MI before moving to Fort Collins where he worked in management for the brewing department at Anheuser Busch for 20 plus years. He acted as Treasurer of the Rocky Mountain District of Master Brewers Assoc. of America for several years after retirement in 2009.
Jim was a lifelong learner with a steel-trap mind making him a fascinating conversationalist. People were quickly drawn to Jim's laid back manner and keen, often wacky, sense of humor, and his masterful ability to construct the perfect pun in the moment. His loves and interests included fitness, several outdoor activities, playing guitar, singing, and the history of everything. He enjoyed mountain cruises in his WRX, and was a fan of University of Michigan, UC Davis and CSU football.
In his retirement, Jim devoted many an afternoon to tasting craft beer, taking friends along to drink it, blend it, and share his extensive knowledge of the brewing process.
Jim will be dearly missed by his mother, Ann Dimond and sister Rebecca (Kenneth) Fine as well as many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Canary.
The family would like to thank Michelle Lange, Karen Berger and Kevin DeGarmo for never leaving Jim's side, along with several others who stood by to help.
There will be a Celebration of Life on March 29th at Pitchers Sports Bar, 1100 W. Drake Rd Fort Collins from 2 - 4 P.M. Snacks will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Allnutt Drake Chapel, payable to Michelle Lange. Funds will be used to aid a student in Fermentation Science Studies.
Family and friends may visit the online memorial tribute at www.allnuttftcollins.com to share a memory or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020