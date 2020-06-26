James "Jim" Rutz
Windsor - James Allen Rutz, 78, passed on to life eternal on June 25, 2020.
Jim was born on January 18, 1942 in Windsor, Colorado, to Karl and Emmelene (Arndt) Rutz. He lived in the Windsor area, and graduated from Timnath High School in 1960. His banking career started in Denver that same year.
On June 25, 1961, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Becker, who lived on a farm only a half mile from the Rutz farm. They had three children, Larry (Chris), Lori (Dan), and Stephanie (Chris). These children gave Jim and Jeanette six grandsons, Lucas, David, Mitchell, Zach, Blake, and Loren.
His banking career included Denver, Fort Collins, Greeley, and Windsor. Jim spent many hours serving various clubs and organizations including: Windsor Severance Library Board, Windsor Chamber of Commerce Board, Windsor Severance Fire Protection Board, and was founding President of Kiwanis Club of Windsor.
Jim enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. His retirement years were spent gardening and anything outside in their yard. However, his most loved times were spent being with and supporting his grandsons.
Jim is survived by his brother Robert (Brenda), sister Sandy (Jeff), brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Alan (Candy), Bonnie, Patty (Terry), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Lucas, and brother-in-law Paul.
Contributions may be made to either Redeemer Lutheran Church or the Lucas Watts "Never Outworked" Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St., A-1, Fort Collins, CO 80524.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held to include burial in Roselawn Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Vessey Funeral Service, Fort Collins. Public is invited. Please leave a memory or condolence for the family at www.VesseyFuneralService.com.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.